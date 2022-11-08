Electronic Arts Inc. has announced the Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack in collaboration with Spotify, after a week of voting from fans around the world. There Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack is made up of 100 tracks from EA Sports FIFA titles from the last 25 years. Of the 100 top-rated songs released on Spotify, 40 will return to FIFA 23 to coincide with the launch of the FIFA World Cup update coming on November 9th. EA Sports has partnered with Spotify to make over 1,000 songs from the FIFA soundtrack catalog playable in one place, and the most popular songs by November 7 have been chosen for the final list of 100 songs.

“For the past quarter century, EA SPORTS FIFA has been the destination for new music from emerging artists and superstars. Every fan has their favorite FIFA songs and this playlist is the ultimate celebration of the music that defined the discovery, the diversity and excellence for generations of gamers, “said Steve Schnur, president of EA’s music division. “Originally, FIFA soundtracks reflected global culture. Then they started to influence culture. The Ultimate FIFA Soundtrack demonstrates how and why they became culture.”