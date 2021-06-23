Here’s another one spectacular combat in video of Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator 2 in which we can see a medieval and a World War II army deployed on the battlefield. The first has almost one and a half million units and is armed with swords and armor, while the second is made up of 150,000 units but has rifles and tanks. Who will win? To find out, you just have to watch the movie.

Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator 2 is the sequel to a successful title for PC, where they simply deploy custom armies on virtual battlefields. The player has no control over the forces in the field and can only watch the battles, however highly spectacular thanks to the very high numbers involved.

Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator 2 has been announced for PC only. It does not currently have one release date, even if it shouldn’t be too long to play with it, given that we are officially talking about autumn 2021 as a launch window. Who knows if he will be able to repeat the success of his predecessor or if the players will prove tired of a formula that is good for making videos and nothing more.