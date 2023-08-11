That sounds like a very exciting ultimate driver’s car with so much power and so little weight. And he’s bloodthirsty.

At the moment you can buy some very powerful cars, but almost all of them have the same disadvantage: they are too heavy. Of course, the power-to-weight ratio is still very favorable, so the performance is just as good, but you can’t mask those kilos when braking and entering a corner. And that’s exactly where (and why) a lighter car is superior.

If you combine a lot of power with a very low weight, you end up with a car like this Cobra. It’s not just any cobra, but according to the press release the Diamond Edition Carbon Fiber Shelby Cobra Race Car.

Just so you know. The car is the product of Classic Restorations, a rather universal name for a specific company. It does score for the search engine optimisation.

Ultimate driver’s car

Now you can think: the umpteenth Cobra? But this is a very special one. They have the approval of Shelby American (the parent company) to make this extreme version. The ultimate driver’s car. The idea was to make what Carroll would make if he were alive.

So it is certainly not a Sierra chassis with an Opel engine. No, the car is all carbon fiber. The body weighs only 40 kg! Or rather: not even 40 kg, because 39.9 kg. The entire car is self-evident, so also very light: 1,043 kg.

The engine is relatively overkill. In principle, a standard 5.0 V8 from Ford would suffice. But no, the Coyote features a Magnusen supercharger and a MoTeC engine management system, plus a whole bunch of other changes. The result is a maximum power of 1,014 hp and 1,016 Nm of torque. Switching is done manually with a six-speed Tremec gearbox.

Performance and Availability

The 0-100 km/h sprint time is also very disappointing at 3.9 seconds. Logical of course, because so much power on the rear wheels with so little weight is asking for problems. The top speed is ‘more than 306 km/h’. Um, yes, quite wiedes. You can bet that from 100 to 200 km/h there will be few faster cars.

They’re only going to build 10 at Classic Restorations, so it’s going to be a very rare car. Right. The asking price is $1,200,000 pre-tax, so that may be why there are still 8 production slots available.

We wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the Tremec TR6060 from the Dodge Viper, one of the few manual transmissions that can handle this power (and more importantly) the torque. The car will make its debut during Monterey Car Week 2023 to settle the final 8 customers.

