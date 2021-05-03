The killer animatronics are back! Ultimate Custom Night is now available on Xbox. This game developed by Scottgames and published by Clickteam and it is one of the most anticipated installments by fans of Five nights at freddy’s.

We will again be trapped in an office where we must guard two side doors and two vents that will lead them towards us. Our goal will be to arrive at 6 am, for this we will have tools such as a heater and a global music box that will help us complete all the challenges that will be presented in the game.

On Ultimate Custom Night we will count 50 animatronics that have appeared in previous installments in Five nights at freddy’s. We can customize them to our liking and adjust their level of difficulty from zero to twenty to take the odd scare.

Online music with Xbox and PC subscription

This mix of the greatest hits of Five nights at freddy’s It will be a great challenge for lovers of the saga. It will have the novelty of being able to place laser traps in the ventilation ducts, collect Faz-Coins that will allow us to buy items at the prize counter and unlock skins that we can use in our office.

You can find Ultimate Custom Night in the Microsoft Store At a price of 7.99 €. Are you ready for a new horror adventure?