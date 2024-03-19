Starting from last position in Race 4, Atzori quickly climbed the rankings. The Italian wasted no time and regained the top of the table to keep his team undefeated.

“I wanted to have a good race and have fun – he declared after the final victory – It wasn't easy, but we did it. It was an excellent weekend for us, even if the team was less lucky with two other cars”.

The GT2 category was won by CMR with the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Evo 2. Quentin Antonel and Thierry Soave came close to doing so. An early mistake in Race 3 forced the #30 car to retire, but their teammate, Patrick Michellier, later took advantage and secured the victory.

To win in the Porsche Cup at Paul Ricard you had to be called Vandewoestyne! At the wheel of the 2B Autosport 992 GT3 Cup, the formidable Karl won three times. His bad luck in the last race prevented him from making a run, but his brother still took home the trophy.

#91 Racing Spirit Of Leman, Ferrari 488 Challenge EVO: Frédéric Lacore Photo credit: Ultimate Cup

The UGTX category witnessed a fierce battle. The Ferrari 488 Challenges battled for all four 25' rounds and only Motohiko Isozaki (AF Corse) managed to reach the top step of the podium twice.

Lyle Schofield (SR&R) and Frédéric Lacore (Racing Spirit of Leman) also achieved a victory. The latter gave us one of the best moves of the weekend by overtaking his opponent on the outside in the Signes curve.

The Racar team finally won the UGT4 category thanks to Mathieu Martins and Roberto Faria.