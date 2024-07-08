Racing Spirit of Léman’s victory in Race 3 deprived Manfredi Ravetto’s men of a poker, after Lyle Schofield and Lourenço Monteiro had performed well at the wheel of their Ferraris.

The 488 Challenge Evo #333 driven by the Portuguese won the Class in Race 1, crossing the finish line fifth overall and just ahead of its sister car #353 in the hands of Francesco Coassin.

The podium in the category was completed by Patrick Michellier in the 488 Challenge #73 prepared by the CMR team, while Kévin Parsa, standard-bearer of Racing Spirit of Léman, had to retire.

In Race 2, Schofield’s performance was worthy of applause with the 488 #353 inherited from Coassin, as the Irishman achieved overall triumph (benefiting from the 20″ penalty inflicted on Karl Vandewoestyne’s Porsche), with Frédéric Lacore also taking third place with the 488 #91 of Racing Spirit of Léman, providing a nice redemption for the French team after the KO in the first round.

Action on the track Photo by: Ultimate Cup

Harrison Walker also had an excellent performance on the SR&R 488 #333, on the podium in his class and fourth overall, while Michellier finished in the top 10, but far from his rivals in the group.

The peremptory response from Racing Spirit of Léman and Parsa came, as we said at the beginning, in Race 3, with the Frenchman crossing the finish line first among all and in his category.

Monteiro (third overall) and Coassin completed the podium with their SR&R 488s, Michellier did not go beyond fourth place in the group.

Finally SR&R once again found the path to success in Race 4 thanks to a great performance by Schofield, who was good at not overdoing it knowing that Amaury Bonduel’s Mercedes was uncatchable at an absolute level, but focused on taking home the class lead.

Lacore finished second and also last of the drivers to be mentioned because both Walker and Michellier were unable to take part in the race.