It was a race dominated from the start by Francesco Aztori, the third of the GT Sprint Trophy in the Ultimate Cup Series weekend at Mugello.

The SR&R driver set the fastest lap on the third lap in 1’49”924 at an average speed of 171.7 km/h after making the most of the Pole Position with his Ferrari 488 GT3.

A challenging start, however, with Samani always close to the Ferrari driver, thanks to the work carried out by the team which addressed an annoying understeer.

Morihain’s C7 gets on the exhausts of Schofield’s Ferrari which in turn splits between Mugello and the Italian GT at Imola.

On the ninth lap, the Corvette driver breaks the ice, comes alongside the Ferrari driver on the main straight and takes second place.

Bad day for Jeremy Avellaneda’s Porsche who retired before the Correntaio leaving some liquid on the track.

Emmanuel Collard, Renault RS 01 Photo by: Ultimate Cup

In the final part of the race, Samani tried to get closer to Aztori who was suffering slightly with his tyres, while Coassin repeated his excellent performance from Friday, maintaining third place in his class.

Aztori made things clear on the eleventh lap, extending his lead to 4”427, leaving Samani in the traffic of the lapped drivers, who increased his time on the last lap by 1”4 compared to Aztori.

Good performance by Karl Vandewoestyne, first in class and sixth overall.

Aztori had a relaxed final lap and took home the victory ahead of Samani and the excellent Morihain.

Fourth and fifth position for the two Ferraris of Schofield and Lacore. Race without major shocks, Aztori confirms his excellent performance, the Corvette is present and fast, while the RS01 shows that it still has incredible potential.

Race 4 will take place at 17:55, with live streaming on Motorsport.com.