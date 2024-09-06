These were certainly two challenging sessions, marked by red flags.

Going in order in Q1 there was the highlight of Francesco Atzori, the Team SR&R driver took home the Pole Position, marking a time of 1’48”013.

At the start the protagonist was Charles Henri Samani who, at the wheel of the Renault RS01, was the fastest overall.

Michellier and his 488 Challenge EVO try to keep up, but to no avail.

Coassin climbs well to sixth place, while Aztori takes the measure of the track and takes provisional pole with 1’50”045.

Session suspended by the red flag for the exit of Michellier on Ferrari, while Aztori pushes and brings the limit to 1’48”013 with Coassin 5th.

Renault SR 01 Photo by: Stefano Reali

The second qualifying session saw Collard get into the Renault RS01, and from there the clocks started ticking in an instant.

Not even two laps later, the marshals wave the yellow flags, which then turn red for the recovery of a car at the exit of Arrabbiata 1.

At the restart, Collard picked up where he left off, bringing and maintaining the limit at 1’47″534.

Fast Corvette C7 with Morihain, in the final spin and immediate restart by Cesar Wandewoestyne.

Excellent performance by Coassin’s teammate, Australian Walker, who set the fourth fastest time.

Race 1 is scheduled to start at 18:05, with live streaming on Motorsport.com.