The novelty of the Ultimate Cup Series 2024 concerns the brand new Cavallino Tridente Cup Class regarding the GT3 lineup.

The organizers of the series had the idea of ​​including Ferrari and Maserati taking part in the Sprint races, starting this weekend on the Paul Ricard circuit, in a category reserved for them.

At Le Castellet there is the 488 GT3 #3 prepared by SR&R, a team we know well in Italian GT founded by Manfredi Ravetto and Paolo Ruberti, which on the transalpine track has Francesco Atzori and Lorenzo Bontempelli as its standard bearers.

Atzori began his adventure on the Maranello car very well, obtaining the Pole Position for Race 2 which takes place on Saturday, immediately finding himself at ease and having a lot of fun in this new challenge at an international level as the boy from Frosinone himself explains.

Francesco, what do you think of the new Cavallino Tridente Cup Class?

“I think it's very beautiful, we needed a category to best represent our Ferrari and I hope that this weekend we can achieve the best possible result. It's the first time I've driven a GT3, last year I won the GT Cup , but the 488 is truly wonderful and I hope that from the next event there will be other Ferraris to make the category even more beautiful.”

For an Italian driver, winning it would have an even more important meaning…

“Yes, I really hope to succeed because this category is very beautiful!”

#3 SR&R, Ferrari 488 GT3: Francesco Atzori, Lorenzo Bontempelli Photo credit: Ultimate Cup

Following, here are the words of team manager Manfredi Ravetto, who does not hide his 2024 ambitions.

For SR&R what is it like racing in this Class?

“It means a lot to us, considering that we only field Ferraris. We are really happy that there is a category just for these cars and the Maseratis. At Paul Ricard we have three cars, but the plan is to field others during the season. I think it's a “Excellent start for the category and I'm sure it will continue to improve.”

The goal is to win, let's imagine…

“Of course, also because we have a GT3 on the track like last year, while two years ago we imposed ourselves at an absolute level, so we will try to win”.

How important is it to have a separate category for Maserati and Ferrari?

“I think it's good for the championship, but I would say that Ferrari is the strongest and most important brand in the world, so we are proud to represent it.”