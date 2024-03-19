After the excellent start, David Hallyday, Jean-Paul Pagny and Jean-Bernard Bouvet progressively increased their lead during their driving stints.

At the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GT3, the reigning champion crew executed their battle plan to perfection to win at Paul Ricard.

“We had an excellent race, everyone gave our all and demonstrated it with the lap times,” declared Pagny as he got out of his Red.

“My last stint was fast but, even with our advantage, we couldn't afford to make any mistakes – underlines Hallyday – We treated it like a time trial and it's always fantastic to drive this car”.

Having recorded the fastest lap in the race, Bouvet admits that Team Visiom worked taking into account the category rivals who will arrive later: “Our pace was good, we are ready to fight against our future rivals. The car is very well balanced and we already have control of the new Goodyear tyres.”

#1 Team Vision, Ferrari 488 GT3: David Hallyday, Jean-Paul Pagny, Jean-Bernard Bouvet Photo credit: Ultimate Cup

Mathys Jaubert, Malon Hernandez and Cédric Mezard instead gave victory to Team Martinet by Alméras in the Porsche Cup Class. The drivers of car #95 took advantage of their good race pace to make the difference against the two 911s of 2B Autosport.

Despite sharing the lead in the first part, the crew of Yann Penlou, Romain Favre, Olivier Favre and the duo César Vandewoestyne and Karl Vandewoestyne had to settle for the second and third step of the podium.

In UGTX and UGT4, everything was decided at the beginning of the final hour. The Vortex team of Christophe Derouineau, Stéphane Gouverneur and Jimmy Luminier overtook the XP Racing team (Xavier Pompidou, Roland Marchix and Philippe Papin).

Driving the BMW M4 GT4 of Team L'Espace Bienvenue, the 2023 champions of the UGT4A category – Régis Rego De Sebes and Daniel Waszczinski – defeated Speedcar's Audi R8, driven by Philippe Thalamy and Julien Ripert.

Finally, a great battle within UGT Light. The two Alpine A110 Cups of Team Chazel competed for victory in this category: at the checkered flag, the #19 of Julien Bounie, Benoit Marion and Olivier Martinez preceded the #93 of Marc Jacob, Marc Lopes and Antoni De Barn.