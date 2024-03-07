The 2024 Ultimate Cup Series has five different championships within it: the European Endurance Prototype Cup, the Ultimate GT Endurance Cup, the Ultimate GT Sprint Cup, the Ultimate Formula Cup and the Legends Cars Cup.

Since its creation in 2019, this mix of sprint and endurance, prototypes, GT and single-seaters gives this category a place of its own in the world of motor sport.

The European Endurance Prototype Cup presents itself as a first step towards the peaks of Endurance. At the wheel of LMP3, NP02 and CN, participants compete in five four-hour races and one six-hour race. In addition to the general ranking, specific rankings are provided for the different categories.

Action on the track Photo by: Ultimate Cup

A format also taken up for the Ultimate GT Endurance Cup. This multi-brand category brings together racing cars derived from production models. In 2024, drivers will drive Ferrari, Porsche, BMW, Alpine, Ginetta, etc.

Championships are also established for categories based on cars or crews. Two or three, professionals or gentlemen drivers, the battles on the track are fierce and the spectacle is always guaranteed.

The Ultimate Cup Series reserves a space of choice for sprint racing. The Ultimate GT Sprint Cup offers competitors the chance to participate in four 25-minute races in a single weekend!

Action on the track Photo by: Ultimate Cup

In addition to the categories already created (UGT2, UGT3, UGTX, Porsche Cup…), the Ultimate Cup AMR Trophy and the Ultimate Cavallino Tridente Cup make their appearance. The first championship is reserved for the owners of Aston Martin Vantage GT4 while the second allows Ferrari or Maserati drivers to fight each other in an internal championship.

With the Ultimate Formula Cup, the single-seater also has its place within the Ultimate Cup Series. At the wheel of F3 Regionale or Formula Renault 2.0, young talents or more experienced drivers will be entitled to two qualifications and three races of 20 minutes each.

Aspirants for a career in this supply chain have a real chance to launch it as the F3R champion is rewarded with a 2025 commitment to the European Endurance Prototype Cup or a seat at the ART Grand Prix to participate in the FRECA rookie tests.

Action on the track Photo by: Ultimate Cup

All races will be broadcast and commented live on the Ultimate Cup Series YouTube channel. In addition to commentary in French, the European Endurance Prototype Cup and Ultimate GT Sprint Cup races will also be broadcast in English for the first time in the championship's history!

The 2024 calendar is a fair balance between French and European tracks. Paul Ricard takes pride of place as the circuit will host the season opener (14-17 March) and the grand final (7-10 November).

After the first stage, the paddock will move to the south of Portugal on the undulating track of Portimao (23-26 May). The weekend in Hockenheim in Germany (4-7 July) will mark the end of the first part of the season. The return will take place in Italy, on the Mugello side, at the beginning of September (5-8 September). Magny-Cours will host the fifth meeting (10-13 October) before returning to Le Castellet to crown the champions.