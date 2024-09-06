The Ultimate Cup Series, which had already visited the track in 2019, the year of its creation, returns to the Tuscan circuit of Mugello.

There are five categories involved in the series of the French promoter, starting with the GTS Trophy (Sprint), where we can find the Porsche Cayman GT4, Ferrari 488 Challenge EVO and GT3, and then moving on to the Ginetta GTX, Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Porsche 992 Cup and 911.

The format is interesting, four twenty-minute races, in what will be a real race against time.

At Mugello, the first race will be held today, but the other three are spread out entirely over tomorrow, so maximum concentration is required and, above all, damage to the car must be avoided.

From Sprint to Endurance (GTE), here too a variety of cars ranging from the Vortex 2.0, a prototype with a 6.2l Chevrolet engine and a 6-speed Sadev sequential gearbox, to the Ferrari 488 GT3 EVO, passing through the Porsche 992 Cup, Mercedes AMG GT3 and Alpine A110 Cup.

The format includes three qualifying rounds and a true four-hour endurance race.

Ultimate Cup – Mugello Photo by: Ultimate Cup

Then there are the Legend Cars, a car already present in Italy and which was born in the United States, to be precise, at the Charlotte circuit in North Carolina, as a 5/8 scale replica of the iconic cars of the 30s and 40s.

There are two classes, Elite Pro and Elite. The engine is derived from a motorcycle, a 900cc Yamaha MT09.

There is no shortage of Formula, a series dedicated to single-seaters with the Formula Renault 2.0, the F4 and the Formula Regional. A challenging championship with high-performance cars, where nothing is left to chance.

Physical training is certainly important, since the neck is subjected to several lateral accelerations.

There will be no shortage of prototypes from the European Endurance Prototype Cup with the two classes: LMP3 where we find the Ligier JS P320, a car born in 2020, powered by Nissan with a 5.6L V8 and a six-speed Sadev sequential gearbox.

These compete with the Ginetta G61, born in 2020, also powered by a Nissan V8 with an X-Track gearbox. Third LMP3 prototype, the Duqueine D08, a vehicle that replaces the Norma M30; Duqueine Engineering itself acquired this brand a few years ago and started with the new project based on the aforementioned M30.

Ultimate Cup – Mugello Photo by: Stefano Reali

The other class is dedicated to the NP02 where we find the Nova Proto, a car entirely in carbon with a 5l Ford Coyote V8 engine and Sadev gearbox.

An incredible show with high-performance cars. A very interesting series that has grown a lot since 2019 and is always trying to improve and grow.

There will be some news coming soon for the 2025 season; here at Mugello there was supposed to be the official press conference which due to the ‘work in progress’ has been postponed to a date to be determined.

Only one Italian team was present, that of Manfredi Ravetto and Paolo Ruberti who entrusted the Ferrari 488 GT3 to Francesco Atzori and ‘Aramis’.

Atzori, born in 1996, after starting in karts at the age of five, made his debut in GT with Team SR&R where last year he became Champion in the Ultimate Cup Series, also achieving third place in the Italian Gran Turismo Championship.

The other Italian driver is Francesco Coassin who shares the cockpit of the Ferrari 488 Challenge EVO with the Australian Harrison Walker.

The Venetian driver started well, at his debut at Paul Ricard he took home a podium, third place and a fourth. Mugello is his home race and doing well is important.

On Motorsport.com we will be bringing you lots of exclusive content throughout the weekend and LIVE STREAMING of GT and Endurance: don’t miss it!