Ed Reker's shrimp cutter has been stuck on the beach of Zandvoort for more than three weeks. Attempts to pull the boat free have so far failed. But: three times is a charm, and an ultimate attempt will be made on Thursday afternoon. Three companies help selflessly. “It's heartwarming.”
Marlies van Leeuwen
Latest update:
14-12-23, 17:42
