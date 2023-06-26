In a last resort, Dutch municipalities are calling on the House of Representatives to approve a controversial bill that would give people with a lower income a greater chance of buying a home. Parliament will vote on it next Tuesday, but seems to be heading for a minority.

“You want to do everything to give people a little more chance of owning a house,” says Ani Zalinyan, alderman in Heemskerk, who spoke on behalf of the Association of Dutch Municipalities (VNG). If the law is nevertheless introduced, municipalities will have the option of allocating existing owner-occupied homes sold for less than 355,000 euros only to people with a low or middle income. Anyone who earns too much will not receive a residence permit and may therefore not live in such a house, that is the purport of the law.

Aldermen across the country are strongly in favor of this because they often see that people with a low or middle income lose out to people with a high income. Zalinyan: ,,I receive e-mails from residents who cannot find a house themselves. Or parents whose 28-year-old son or daughter is forced to stay at home because there are no houses to be found or who are always outbid. Those people’s lives are at a standstill.” See also Good for cheap?

Unexpected

The bill by housing minister Hugo de Jonge was introduced at the insistence of Dutch municipalities. For a long time it seemed that the plan could count on a majority in the House of Representatives, but the opposition party PVV unexpectedly withdrew its approval. PVV MP Kops initially called the plan good for ‘ordinary hard-working Dutch people’.

He later announced that his party will not support the law if it also applies to existing owner-occupied houses. According to Kops, ‘the PVV is against municipalities determining to whom you can sell your house’. Without support from the PVV, that part of De Jonge’s plans will most likely not receive sufficient support.

That is a downer for Zalinyan and other aldermen with the housing portfolio in their duties. "I often feel powerless, because I want to help because I know how important a home is. People who have that in order can move on with their lives."



Ownership right

Critics of the law say that a government should not intervene in the sale of a home in this way. In doing so, the government would challenge the property rights of homeowners. The Council of State has also said that the government cannot just decide what someone does with their property.

According to Zalinyan, the law is not always well explained: ,,Everyone can ask the asking price he or she wants. The new law would only come into effect if the sales price falls below 355,000 euros.” Moreover, according to Zalinyan, not every municipality would make use of the law.

It is now high time that the government came to the aid of home seekers, said the alderman. “Cheaper homes are scarce, and the bill for that scarcity falls on people who already had fewer opportunities to own a home: the teachers and police officers. And especially young people who are now forced to live at home. See also Merz rejects accusations of populism

Zalinyan wants to make a final appeal to politicians, and is also critical of The Hague. “Politicians, often older people with a paid-off house, have no idea what it means if you cannot buy a house and therefore cannot make free choices. People are forced to continue living at home, postponing life-determining choices, such as having children. This is about people who keep this country running.”



