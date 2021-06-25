GOG has served notice it will delist a number of classic games on Monday.

Ultima Underworld 1 + 2, Syndicate Plus and Syndicate Wars will be delisted from the digital store at 12pm UK time on Monday 28th June.

For everyone who purchased the titles prior to delisting, they will remain in their GOG library.

It’s unclear why these games will be delisted. GOG hasn’t commented further than a forum post, which says the takedown was “on publisher’s request”. EA, the publisher of the games, hasn’t explained the decision.

Blue Sky Productions’ Ultima Underworld is one of the most influential RPGs of all time. The 1992 first-person adventure, created by developer legends including Richard Garriott, Warren Spector and Paul Neurath, was set in a fully 3D simulated world that predated even Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls. Ultima Underworld 2: Labyrinth of Worlds, developed by LookingGlass Technologies, followed in 1993.

Syndicate Plus is the 1996 re-release of the original Syndicate and its expansion pack. Syndicate is of course the isometric real-time tactical strategy game from Peter Molyneux’s Bullfrog that came out in 1993. Syndicate Wars is the 1996 follow-up.

None of these games are currently available on either Steam or EA’s own Origin, so if you fancy them, now’s your chance.