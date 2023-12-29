Ultima Generazione is tired: the raid on the Gucci tree in Milan is a flop

Last generation strikes again. The eco-smugglers – whom some call, like Minister Salvini, eco-imbeciles and other eco-terrorists – yesterday the Gucci Christmas tree at the Galleria Vittoria Emanuele in Milan was defaced.



And if someone, a little wickedly, said that the aesthetic appearance of the tree – which is made up of stacked silver suitcases – has improved, the fact remains that the provocative actions continue, mainly in the city of Milan and Rome, provoking people's anger.

READ ALSO: Last generation: raid on the Gucci tree in the Galleria, 4 reported

And yesterday the script, around 12, was repeated when the usual group of three activists climbed to the base of the tree, took out a can of orange paint and threw it at the structure, this time creating – without his knowledge – a suggestive silver-orange chromatism. However passers-by didn't take it well, as usual and like the Roman motorists who some time ago insulted and beat the militants they began to respond in kind to the usual frantic boy publisher. “This is a cry of alarm!” – said the boy – while a woman shouted at him “go to hell, you and the alarm cry!”. In the meantime, someone tried to bring him down, but the speaker's prosperity worked in his favor and those who tried to overthrow him were the ones who got the worst of it.

The three therefore did not let themselves be taken down and instead replied: “We are letting ourselves be killed by our government. Join us!”. And then again: “The Gucci Christmas Tree was taken as an example of 'waste and ostentation of luxury'. A company that turns over 10 billion a year, gives a million to charity and in the meantime continues to fuel a system of luxury and consumption.” To counter them it would be necessary to enlist someone from the same political party as them, like Soumahoro who claimed the “right to luxury” for his wife and then we know how it ended. Much confusion under the sky the climate is propitious, Mao would say.

It seems like we're back in '68 when the protesters threw rotten eggs on the furs of the ladies who went to the premiere of La Scala. And finally the pistol turns towards criticism of the mayor Sala cwho at least theoretically should be on the same political side as the eco-smugglers but we know that unity is difficult in those parts, and a gentleman whose name was Trotsky and who took a pickaxe from Stalin's thugs knew this well: “The Gucci, in addition to having been widely criticized, is the symbol of a totally unsustainable lifestyle. A scandalous lifestyle given the economic divide in Italy. Instead of granting the precious space of the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele to a luxury multinational, thus fueling the chimera of consumerism, the Municipality of Milan could use this place for social or educational initiatives for the entire population.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

