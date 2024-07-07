Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

The South Korean Football Association has chosen to appoint the legendary Hong Myung-bo, coach of Ulsan Hyundai, as head coach of the South Korean national team, after more than 5 months of confusion in the search and negotiations, most of which failed and were not successful, following the end of the career of the German Jurgen Klinsmann.

Coach Hong Myung-bo has a distinguished career in the game, both as a player and a coach. On the coaching level, he is still the only coach who achieved the great Olympic achievement in the 2012 London Olympics with the only bronze medal in South Korea’s history to date. Hong took over the first team temporarily in the 2014 World Cup and was eliminated in the group stage.

Ulsan FC is a testament to coach Hong’s excellence, as he returned the team to the league championship after a 17-year absence in 2022, and continued to be a fierce competitor, winning the title again in a row in 2023, and this season it is still competing in second place, one point behind the leader.

This choice angered Ulsan fans, as the coach’s departure in the middle of the season and competition is very harmful to the team’s future and stability.

The South Korean national team is awaiting the start of the third stage of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in September, and the Koreans are looking forward to securing qualification to the World Cup directly in the group that includes Iraq, Jordan, Oman, Palestine and Kuwait.