EA woman from Breslau is navigating the last days of World War II and the first post-war period. She set off in April and will finally arrive in Steinhöring, east of Munich, in the summer. Your daughter is no longer here. There are no longer any children in the former Lebensborn home of the National Socialists. Adele was late.

A girl stands at the fence, stands on the street, wants to go: Refugees pass through Solln near Munich in the post-war period, and Alissa knows for sure that her mother is among them, that she is looking for her. your real mother. The parents tie her, first to a tree, then to a chair inside the house. Until one day she falls over with him, falling on her head without being able to catch herself. Until the mother, who would love to be a real mother, gives in to the child’s suggestion: they drive to Steinhöring together and ask for Adele Herschel there. If no one has heard her name in House Highlands, Alissa admits defeat. In October 1945 they set off. The former Lebensborn home has become a children’s hospital run by the Salesian nuns. You ride for free.

What does war do to families, what to women, what does it do to women during its preparation, what will become of them and their children afterwards? In her novel “Die Verwandten” Ulrike Draesner tells of women from three generations, from their lives that are connected, entangled, knotted, twisted, wrong, injured by the “great tragedy”, even if it was only long after the war were born, even if for most of their lives they had no idea what role the war played in their family history, i.e. their own history. Or little more than a hazy guess.



Ulrike Draesner: “The Transformed”. Novel. Penguin Verlag, Munich 2023. 608 pages, hardcover, €26.

Those born in the 1960s are called “fog children” whose war-torn parents, as Ulrike Draesner writes, at most “indicated and fell silent, fed off empty phrases, understood themselves no other than as schemes, parents who created the fog on which they at the same time suffered, which they would never admit because they did it to protect themselves”. One such foggy child is Kinga, Alissa’s daughter, currently a Berlin lawyer who, after her legal lecture on future forms of parenthood in Hamburg, suddenly finds herself face to face with a listener who is so similar to herself that bystanders believe they must know each other. Even if the two have never met: This Doro seems very familiar, familiar with Kinga’s life story, that of her grandmother, to be precise.







Kinga had come to speak of a past tense of parenthood, that her mother was born in a Nazi Lebensborn home and brought back there for adoption a few years after the birth, presumably because the biological mother had died. “But no, she was still alive,” Kinga has to be corrected by the stranger.