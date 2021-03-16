W.Senior physician Frank Ulrich Montgomery doubts the temporary stop for vaccinations with Astra-Zeneca. “The fact that people get thromboses and pulmonary embolisms does not necessarily have to do with the vaccination,” said Montgomery to the editorial network Germany on Tuesday. According to the international studies known to him, the frequency of thrombosis in the placebo group and in the group with the vaccine was about the same.

Montgomery also warned that the vaccine would damage its image. “The bottom line is, unfortunately, that this actually good and effective vaccine is not gaining greater acceptance among the population in many countries due to the vortex and the vaccination suspension,” said the World Medical President.

However, Montgomery welcomed a thorough review of the incidents. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has once again confirmed that Astra-Zeneca is a safe and effective vaccine against the coronavirus. “Nevertheless, it is right that the national authorities check the suspected cases for serious side effects.”

Previously, Germany, France and Italy, among others, had suspended the inoculation of the Astra-Zeneca agent. They were responding to a number of cases of severe blood clots after vaccinations. The British-Swedish manufacturer rejects the concerns.

The vaccination summit is expected to be postponed

The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach also sees the decision as critical. The pandemic officer at the Klinikum rechts der Isar of the Technical University of Munich, Christoph Spinner, told the German Press Agency that security is the top priority – but the exposure can at least be questioned. “The events are very rare,” he said, referring to the number of incidents. And: “We are currently vaccinating people with previous illnesses as a priority.” Some of these patients would have an increased risk of thromboembolism from the outset.

The Green health expert Janosch Dahmen even called the temporary stop negligent. The member of the Bundestag sees it as “the next wave of shock” for confidence in the federal government’s corona policy, as he told the dpa. “An alternative would be to provide detailed information about the manageable risk and continue to vaccinate those people who would like to be vaccinated with Astra-Zeneca.”

After the suspension of vaccinations with Astra-Zeneca, the federal / state consultation planned for Wednesday evening on the further vaccination strategy is expected to be postponed. It can be assumed that the decision of the European Medicines Agency EMA on Thursday on how to proceed with the vaccine will be awaited, the German Press Agency learned on Monday evening from those involved in the process.

The telephone conference between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Minister of the federal states should also address the question of how general practitioners can be included in vaccination procedures across the board. In the practices, the vaccine from Astra-Zeneca in particular should be used, as this can also be stored there because it does not have to be cooled as much as the vaccines from Biontech and Moderna.