Ullanlinna murder | The psychiatrist was considered guilty in court – The expert sees social change

Ullanlinna murder|A professor of criminal law has noticed a change in mental state examinations: more and more perpetrators are found guilty.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The number of murder convictions has increased in Finland, says Professor Sakari Melander. Roope Tikkanen received a life sentence for murdering his wife in December 2022. The number of lifers has increased fivefold in the last 20 years. The number of those found guilty in mental state examinations has increased.

Murder convictions the number has been increasing in Finland in recent years, says the professor of criminal law Sakari Melander from the University of Helsinki.

In the years 1987–1991, an average of 92 murders and 12 murders were convicted annually. In the years 2017–2020, the numbers were 39 and 23, respectively.

“In other words, the number of murders has relatively increased quite a bit,” notes Melander.

On Friday, a Helsinki resident Roope Tikkanen49, received a life sentence for murdering his wife. The highly publicized murder took place in December 2022.

According to Melander, there was no change in the number of murder sentences in recent years, but the number of life prisoners has been increasing for a long time. In the last 20 years, the number of life prisoners has increased fivefold.

Defining murder and manslaughter is not necessarily easy. “The court always examines the totality of the crime,” says criminal law professor Sakari Melander.

Partly this development is due to the fact that there is a noticeable change in the results of the mental state examinations of the suspects.

“It would seem that in the mental state examinations a little more than before, the perpetrator is found to be responsible, and the number of those considered to be partially responsible has decreased in particular.”

Tikkanen was also found guilty in the mental state examination completed in the summer, meaning he understood the consequences of his actions.

Tikkanen demanded in connection with the trialthat a new mental state examination be done for him in Sweden or a Swedish doctor in Finland through legal aid.

in Finland has been convicted of murder in the last year, so that the verdict was for manslaughter or manslaughter.

From the beginning of the week The District Court of Helsinki sentenced For the manslaughter of a man who killed his ex-wife in a private apartment in Pasila, even though the charge was murder.

In February The District Court of North Karelia sentenced for the aggravated manslaughter of the stepfather of the four-year-old child and not for the murder he was charged with. The child’s mother was also convicted of aggravated manslaughter.

In order for a homicide to be judged as murder, the act must, for example, have been done with solid deliberation or in a particularly brutal or cruel manner.

“Special brutality or cruelty is considered to mean, for example, that the victim has been subjected to violence for a long time. There may have been a break from time to time, and then returned to the victim again. The act may have also been aimed at a defenseless victim or the victim’s suffering has been sought to be prolonged. The brutality of the act can also be expressed by using several means of action,” Melander characterizes.

Melander emphasizes that the court always looks at the totality of the crime.

Although In the case of Ullanlinna, Tikkanen, who was convicted of murder, had bought Lasol in advance, the court did not consider this purchase or the purchase of other needs to be sufficient evidence of planning.

According to the verdict, the court had sufficient doubt that Tikkanen had intended to steel the window washing water with Lasol. In the crime scene investigation, no traces of Lasol were found, even though blood stains had been cleaned from the apartment.

For a person convicted of a murder, it matters a lot whether the sentence is murder or manslaughter. A murder conviction is reflected in the length of the sentence, but it also affects when the convicted person is released or can be released on parole.