Ullanlinna murder | The psychiatrist was charged: The man is also accused of theft

According to the prosecutor, property has been lost in connection with the murder.

Prosecutors have filed charges for the murder that took place in Ullanlinna in December 2022.

A 47-year-old woman died from violence to the head in a private apartment. According to the preliminary investigation, the violence was frequent and intense. The police have not commented on a possible instrument. The victim’s husband has admitted that he caused his wife’s death, but has denied that the act was intentional.

According to the police’s preliminary investigation, the man acted in a planned manner, for example by acquiring tools to cover up the act.

The prosecutor seeks punishment for the man for murder and aggravated theft. The charge of aggravated theft is related to property lost in connection with a murder, the prosecutor’s press release says.

Of murder the accused man was caught in his blood by the police in front of the couple’s home when he was carrying a body hidden in a sack into the trunk of his car.

During the interrogations, the man has given some explanation for hiding the body, but the police have not disclosed the content of the interrogations in more detail. The police have previously said that the motive for the act did not become clear during the preliminary investigation.

The investigation investigated, among other things, whether there were, for example, financial interests behind the murder, but no evidence was found for this.

The man accused of the act has been working as a psychiatrist for years, for example in Helsinki.