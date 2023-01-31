Ullanlinna murder | The psychiatrist suspected of murder announced that his wife had disappeared

The psychiatrist suspected of Ullanlinna’s murder reported his wife missing to the police himself.

In Ullanlinna The investigation of the murder that took place in December is progressing at the Helsinki police. The police have interviewed the man suspected of his spouse’s death several times. The man has admitted to killing his wife during the interrogation.

The woman, born in 1975, was reported missing on Friday when she did not show up at her workplace.

Director of investigations Tommi Lehtonen the suspect also reported the victim missing. According to Lehtonen, at least two announcements were made.

He was the first to report the loss of information Evening News.

The police suspect that the man killed his wife the night before Friday. The man was arrested in front of his apartment building on Saturday morning. He was just moving the body to the car.

Act has been investigated as a homicide. According to Lehtonen, it is still possible that the title will change to murder.

“The matter is still at a stage, and we have not made a decision one way or the other.”

One significant question is the planned nature of the act. Lehtonen does not take a more detailed position on what the police have found out in the interrogations about the planning of the act.

The insignia can also turn to the side of murder due to the violence used. There are still question marks associated with the violence used in the act, Lehtonen says.

According to the hallmarks of murder, particularly raw or cruel violence must have been used in the act.

According to Lehtonen, the police are still waiting for the final statement of the cause of death, which can provide answers to “certain questions regarding the manner of the act”.

Police has asked the suspect in his interrogations, among other things, where he was moving the body at the time of the arrest.

“The suspect has told his own point of view on the matter. We are trying to make sure that it can be true.”

Lehtonen does not want to say more about the motive at this point. According to him, the motive is about a comprehensive issue. Lehtonen does not comment on the question of the suddenness of the act.

In their investigation, the police have not found any indications that there was previous violence between the couple.