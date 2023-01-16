Ullanlinna murder | The psychiatrist has admitted that he caused his wife’s death

The psychiatrist suspected of his wife’s death has admitted that he caused his wife’s death. The crime title may change to, for example, murder.

16.1. 20:19

December 16. The psychiatrist suspected of the murder in Ullanlinna has admitted that he caused his wife’s death, the crime commissioner Tommi Lehtonen He tells HS about the police in Helsinki.

A man born in 1974 is suspected of the death of his wife, born in 1975. The suspect is a doctor who has worked as a psychiatrist in Helsinki and the Uusimaa region.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. According to Lehtonen, the crime title may change as the investigation progresses.

“We are particularly investigating the planned nature of the murder,” Lehtonen says. An alternative crime title can be, for example, murder.

He was the first to tell about it Hufvudstadsbladet.

Man has been in custody since December 20. According to the police, the man has been interviewed and he has cooperated with the police.

According to the report received by the police, a woman living in Ullanlinna born in 1975 had not returned to her home after work on Friday.

The police visited the couple’s home on Friday. The victim had died the night before Friday in the early hours of the morning.

The crime came to light when people outside reported the strange movement. The man was caught while moving the woman’s body into the trunk of the car.