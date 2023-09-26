Ullanlinna murder | The court decided: Psychiatry cannot be blamed for the attempted murder in the Kauppator boating

Supreme Court: The fines of the psychiatrist suspected of his wife’s death for driving his car into the sea at Kauppatori cannot be canceled.

Supreme court (KKO) rejected the prosecutor’s application to annul the fine imposed on the man from Helsinki in 2021. KKO rejected the application.

The fines were imposed on a psychiatrist born in 1974 after he drove a test drive car into the sea at Kauppatori.

There were a total of six people in the car at the time of the incident, including the man’s spouse, whom he is now suspected of killing. In addition, the victim’s two children and the man’s two children and the family’s dachshund were in the car. Everything was saved.

At that time, the event was dismissed as damage.

In December 2022, the man’s wife died violently in the couple’s home in Ullanlinna, Helsinki. After this, the police began to review the events of August 2021 again. The man was also suspected of five attempted murders.

Prosecutor requested that the fine be quashed so that the new charge could be investigated.

A police fine is a legal solution comparable to a final judgment. According to the law, the sentence can be annulled to the detriment of the accused if certain requirements are met.

The European Convention on Human Rights prohibits punishing someone convicted of a crime again for the same crime.

The suspect himself demanded that the prosecutor’s application be rejected. According to him, the prosecutor’s application did not present any new facts or evidence on the basis of which he would be convicted of attempted murder or other serious crimes.

Prosecutor appealed to new evidence in his application. In autumn 2021, the police only heard from the suspect and his wife who was riding, and not all the children even wanted to talk to the police.

Now the police have interviewed other people who were in the car. In addition to that, the police had gone through surveillance camera recordings and made inquiries about the car’s control devices. Initially, the suspect appealed to the error, which was due to the characteristics of the car that was being tested.

Now the police had found out that the control devices of both the man’s own car and the car that was on the test drive were practically the same.

KKO assesses that the new circumstances brought up by the prosecutor would not likely result in the man’s crime being subject to substantially harsher punishment regulations.

The legal advisers who decided the case were not unanimous on the decision.