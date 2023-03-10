Ullanlinna murder suspicion | The psychiatrist’s property was confiscated for 140,000 euros

The Helsinki District Court ordered the assets of the man suspected of the Ullanlinna murder to be seized for 140,000 euros

Helsinki the district court has placed the assets of the man suspected of the murder that happened in Ullanlinna in December into collateral seizure for 140,000 euros.

The police suspect that a man who worked as a psychiatrist murdered his wife at the couple’s home on the 15th and 16th. december The man has confessed that he caused his wife’s death.

Earlier this week, HS reported that the motive for the death was probably financial. The police suspect that the man planned the act for months.

“If financial matters are related to the motives of the act, as the police now suspect, we are talking about months of planning,” investigation director Tommi Lehtonen from the Helsinki Police commented earlier.

In the year A man born in 1974 is suspected of five attempted murders in addition to murder.

The suspected crime took place in August 2021 at the Helsinki Market Square. The man drove the car, which was on a test drive at the time, and his family into the sea in front of Kauppatori. At the time, the act was not investigated as attempted murder, but the man received a fine for endangering traffic safety.

There were six people in the car at the time of the events. The two children of the woman who was killed, one of whom was an adult, as well as the man’s two children and the family dog.