Ullanlinna murder suspicion | Police: The investigation title of the events will be clarified today

Ullanlinna The investigation title of the suspected homicide will be determined today, said the head of the investigation, the crime inspector Jari Koski for HS at eight in the morning. Manslaughter and murder have been mentioned as possible investigation titles.

The suspect has not yet been heard from. Koski did not yet know when the hearing could be held. Therefore, the investigation of the matter is still at a very early stage, and the details of the case are not known.

I suspected the victim of the murder is a woman born in 1975 who lived in Ullanlinna, Helsinki. The woman’s spouse is suspected of the act. According to HS information, the suspected perpetrator of the murder is a doctor from Ullanlinna born in 1974.

The suspect will not have time to be arrested today, if the police decides to present the arrest to the district court at all. A possible arrest motion could apparently take place tomorrow, Tuesday.

Koski said that the police will inform about the progress of the case later today, Monday.

Koski also said that, as far as he knows, there have not yet been any tips from the public that would essentially clarify the course of events.

The police have no other suspects at this point. According to Koski, the victim was reported missing on Friday.

Woman was found murdered on Saturday morning, when the man was moving the woman’s body into the trunk of the car. The body was wrapped. The matter was reported by outsiders who had observed strange movements.

When the body was found, the police arrested the spouse born in 1974.

“In that connection, it was noticed that there was a deceased person in the wrappings, and the man was arrested,” Jari Koski said.