Ullanlinna murder suspicion | Eyewitness to HS: The suspect tried to load a “carpet” into the car, said he was cleaning

Relatives are looking for a woman who was reported missing on Friday. On Saturday morning, he was found murdered.

Helsinki the police are investigating a suspected homicide in Ullanlinna. The police informed about it on Saturday early evening.

The victim of the suspected murder is a woman born in 1975 who lived in Ullanlinna.

The woman’s husband, who is a year older, is suspected of the crime.

The details of the case are not yet known, but it is known that a missing person was reported to the police on Friday.

According to the notice, a woman born in 1975 living in Ullanlinna had not returned home after the day of work. According to the police, the relatives of the missing person and the police tried to look for the woman on Friday evening.

Early the woman who was reported missing on Saturday morning was found murdered, according to the police.

The police say that the woman was found when the man was moving her body into the trunk of the car. The body was wrapped. The matter was reported by outsiders who had observed strange movements.

When the body was found, the police arrested the spouse born in 1974.

“In that context, it was noticed that there was a deceased person in the wrappings, and the man was arrested,” says the crime inspector Jari Koski.

On Saturday, HS caught up with an outsider, a man living in the same house, who met the suspected perpetrator twice at nine in the morning: when he was going to the store and when he returned from the store a moment later.

He saw a man in outerwear trying to load what appeared to be a carpet in a garbage bag into the SUV. He was surprised that the man hadn’t finished loading while he was in the store.

He chatted briefly with a man who said he was in the cleaning business. According to him, the man was not nervous at all, but very friendly. She didn’t have any doubts about the man’s actions.

The man had moved the “carpet” in the courtyard with a big one with a black stick.

HS reporter in Ullanlinna Vesa Mäkinen interviewed three residents who told about the morning’s events after the police were already there. Among other things, they said that there was a Volvo parked in the portico with the tailgate open. One of them said he saw something inside it that looked like green garbage bags.

Criminal inspector Kosken According to current information, the suspected homicide took place in the apartment of the victim and her husband. The investigation of the events is only in its initial stages, and more detailed information about the events will become clear during the preliminary investigation, he states.

Koski couldn’t even characterize the manner of doing things on Saturday early evening. Likewise, it is still unclear whether the police are investigating the homicide as homicide or murder. However, there is no doubt that what happened was a murder.

With the police there is no information about the motive or other details. The questioning of the suspect has not started yet.

The police are now continuing the tactical and technical investigation of the case. The apartment is insulated.