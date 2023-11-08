Ullanlinna murder | Prosecutor: The psychiatrist carefully planned the act in advance

According to the prosecutor, the method of committing Ullanlinna’s murder was a blow to the head with a candlestick.

UllanlinnAN a psychiatrist accused of murder killed his wife by hitting her on the head at least five times with a candlestick or other similar object. This is what the prosecutor says in the subpoena application that became public on Wednesday.

The prosecutor considers the act a murder, in his opinion, the murder was carried out in a particularly brutal and cruel way.

The man, born in 1974, inflicted repeated, strong violence on the woman’s head and body, the prosecutor says.

The act took place in the bedroom of the couple’s shared home in Ullanlinna in December 2022.

The man has admitted that he caused the woman’s death, but denied that he was guilty of murder.

At the latest after the first blow to the head, the 47-year-old woman has been in a helpless state and was no longer able to defend herself, the prosecutor states.

In addition to the blows to the head, the man inflicted other violence on the woman, the prosecutor continues. Among other things, he hit and kicked the woman.

According to the prosecutor, the man left the woman after the last beating and started cleaning the apartment.

Prosecutor considers the act to be gross because the man showed a persistent desire to kill the woman. According to the prosecutor, the motive for the act was jealousy.

According to the prosecutor, the brutality of the act is increased by the fact that the murder took place in the couple’s shared home, where the woman should have been able to feel safe.

The woman tried to defend herself from the man’s violence by, among other things, biting the man’s thigh.

Two days before the act, the man had bought Lasol, according to the prosecutor, with the intention of erasing the traces of blood after the act. Otherwise, according to the indictment, the man planned the act so that the children were not in the apartment.

One theme of the prosecution’s evidence is the man’s systematic behavior after the act. The man was caught when he was in front of the couple’s home carrying a body hidden in a sack into the trunk of his car.

An outsider reported the matter to the police, and the man was arrested on the spot.

Traces of human blood have been found on a candlestick suspected of being an artificial instrument.

Prosecutor also intends to present evidence that the man has acquired equipment to dispose of the body. Evidence of these includes video footage and receipts from Motonet and shopping center Triplan Prisma.

The prosecutor’s list of evidence also shows that the man’s cell phone contained a folder related to the motive of jealousy. The man had taken pictures from his wife’s phone.

The man is also accused of stealing the woman’s property. The prosecutor considers the theft to be gross, as the man had taken from the woman, among other things, a watch worth more than 7,000 euros and a handbag worth about 2,000 euros.

According to the prosecutor, the motive for the theft was an attempt to cover up a murder.

The prosecutor demands a life sentence for the man.

The man has undergone a mental state examination during pretrial detention. Its outcome was not announced at the preparatory session.

Legal decided to publish the entire indictment except for one name. Both the man’s defense and the victim’s relatives expressed far-reaching wishes for the accusation to be concealed.

The main hearing of the case will begin on Tuesday, November 14.