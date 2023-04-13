Ullanlinna murder | IS: The victim’s cause of death has been determined

According to the cause of death statement, the victim died as a result of intense violence.

12.4. 21:23 | Updated 12.4. 21:48

ULLANLINNA the results of the forensic autopsy of the homicide have been completed, reports Evening News.

A 47-year-old woman was murdered in Helsinki’s Ullanlinna last December, and her 48-year-old husband is suspected of the crime.

According to the cause of death report, the victim died as a result of intense violence, investigating officer, Crime Commissioner Tommi Lehtonen tells Ilta-Sanom.

According to Lehtonen, this strengthens the police’s understanding that it was a deliberate act.

Lehtonen according to the statement, however, the violence has not been particularly long-lasting. He does not say the exact way the murder was committed.

Lehtonen has previously told Ilta-Sanom that no firearm was used in the act. However, the victim showed signs of external violence.