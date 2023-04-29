Ullanlinna murder | Iltalehti: The suspicion of a motive for the Ullanlinna murder was dropped

The police previously suspected that the motive of the man who worked as a psychiatrist for murdering his wife was the pursuit of financial gain.

Ullanlinna the motive for the murder has not been clarified during the investigation, says Evening newspaper.

In March the police said they suspected, that the motive for the Ullanlinna murder might be the pursuit of financial gain. However, the investigation has not revealed any facts supporting this.

The psychiatrist suspected of the Ullanlinna murder had made some financial arrangements before the suspected murder.

“It seems that the financial arrangements were quite appropriate,” the crime commissioner Tommi Lehtonen says in Iltalehti.

According to Lehtonen, the investigation has not clarified the motive.

Police suspects that a man who worked as a psychiatrist murdered his wife in the couple’s home between 15 and 16. december The man, born in 1974, has admitted that he caused his wife’s death, but considers it more of an injury or an accident.

In addition to murder, the man is also suspected of five attempted murders.

The suspected crime took place in August 2021 at the Helsinki Market Square. The man drove the car, which was on a test drive at the time, and his family into the sea in front of Kauppatori. At the time, the act was not investigated as attempted murder, but the man received a fine for endangering traffic safety.

There were six people in the car at the time of the events. The two children of the woman who was killed, one of whom was an adult, as well as the man’s two children and the family dog.