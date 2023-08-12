LBrightly colored and unusually patterned fabrics play leading roles not only in Ulla von Brandenburg’s films and performances. They usually also form the backdrop against which the moving images can be seen. Like Woody Allen in “The Purple Rose of Cairo”, curtain walls, ceiling flags or textile room dividers seem to have left the canvas and become three-dimensional reality. The aesthetic opulence of these stagings, which literally obscure the exhibition architecture, leads to the temptation to allow oneself to be absorbed more than is appropriate for the cinematic events.

It is therefore only logical that the Städtische Galerie Karlsruhe is now presenting Ulla von Brandenburg primarily as a film artist and is showing a selection of her works from the past fifteen years without the usual installation context. A spatially accentuated exception in the central atrium facilitates the transition to this almost bare form of presentation. There, the audience can sit on a voluminous white stepped pyramid and follow the film that is projected onto the back wall. A staircase architecture similar to that in the museum hall serves as the venue for a twenty-two-minute performance with seven dancers dressed in white, who move in all directions in a rhythmically emphasized choreography.

They handle signal-colored fabric strips that stand out from the clinically white surroundings and are associated with color field painting in the white cube. Even more so when the camera zooms in so close that the screen turns into a monochrome yellow, blue, or red expanse. In this combination of theatrical and pictorial means, the “materiality” of color takes on a believable form. Meanwhile, the viewers are becoming increasingly uncertain as to whether they are still in the auditorium or already on the stage. Cinematic representation and real installation merge again.



When fabric becomes color field painting and vice versa: film still from Ulla von Brandenburg's "It Has A Golden Sun and An Elderly Gray Moon", 2016

Image: Martin Argyroglo



Secret rites symbolize the old questions of power and hierarchies

“It Has a Golden Sun and an Elderly Gray Moon” is the enigmatic title of the work, which is also the title of the exhibition curated by Stefanie Patruno, the gallery’s director since 2021. It forms the spatial and programmatic center of the tour through eight other cabinets, in each of which a film is shown, and shows how much Brandenburg, who studied scenography, among other things, is inspired by the theater in her work. In addition, she deals with a recurring theme: life in the community and the role that the individual plays in it. Alternative ways of life promise answers to the resulting questions about power, hierarchies, solidarity, empathy or communication.







This at least suggests a much more narrative film trilogy. It is about the escape of a colorfully clad group from a strictly regulated parallel world determined by secret rites into nature, where neither age nor other limits apply. At the end of the day, dancing together promises a redeeming balance of rules and freedom. A beautiful utopia.



And then the clowns came: Ulla von Brandenburg's "Masked and above all – silent", 2022

Image: Stefan Jeske



Fragments from Goethe’s theory of colors assembled into a surreal song text increase the theatricality of these events, which bring to mind the artists’ colony of Monte Verità as well as Rudolf Steiner’s eurythmy, and at the same time give further expression to Brandenburg’s interest in colour. Meanwhile, the films in which she uses her resources more sparingly tell more compelling stories. For example, when skirts become theater curtains, one after the other, without ever revealing what and if anything is hidden behind it.

The fabrics, like the almost endless number of quilts elsewhere, pose the question of the identity of their wearers. On the one hand, the patchwork quilts give their anonymous creators, who have given the garments a second life, an individual shape. On the other hand, in a canvas-filling format, the traditional technique has the effect of abstract painting, which the juxtaposition of the pieces of fabric often gives the impression of hard edge. Gender equality also makes the material, which according to the cliché has female connotations, an issue.



Cyanotypical: Ulla von Brandenburg's "Curtain Blue 3, Rings", 2019

Image: City Gallery Karlsruhe / Stefan Jeske



Two deep blue prints form the prologue

Last but not least, Stefanie Patruno used the fact that the Städtische Galerie was closed for four months for technical renovation to structure the previously chronologically arranged collection according to content. For the prelude to the reopening, Ulla von Brandenburg can be recommended several times. First as an internationally renowned and at the same time locally rooted artist who was born in Karlsruhe in 1974, studied there and also teaches today, but has not previously been seen in a large solo show. The fact that her position also fits the profile of the house perfectly is made clear not only by two cyanotypes from her own collection, presented as a kind of prologue. This is even more impressively demonstrated by terms such as “nature”, “rituals”, “identity” or “homeland”, which name the chapters of the new permanent exhibition, but which also describe von Brandenburg’s artistic focal points precisely.

Ulla von Brandenburg. It Has a Golden Sun and an Elderly Gray Moon. City Gallery Karlsruhe; to October 22, 2023. No catalogue.