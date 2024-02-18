Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/18/2024 – 8:01

Uliving, a student housing company, will invest R$450 million between 2025 and 2028 to double its size and establish itself as the leader of this market in the country. The company belongs to real estate investment managers VBI Real Estate and the British Grosvenor.

The movement marks the beginning of the second cycle of investments in this market. The student housing sector is quite developed in Europe and the United States, but it is still in its infancy here. The first major business investments in Brazil were made less than a decade ago, led by Uliving and Share, local pioneers. Together, they invested around R$700 million to create a consolidated portfolio of 3,200 beds to rent to students in just six cities in the country.

By way of comparison, the largest in the world in the segment is the American Greystar, which manages 122 thousand beds in 16 countries. Recently, she took over Share's operation in Brazil.

“As investors, we are happy. The projects in operation proved the viability of the thesis. Occupancy is good, and the financial result justifies the investment we are preparing in the next round”, said the founding partner of VBI Real Estate, Ken Waimer, in an interview with Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system).

Uliving has six buildings in operation and another two under construction with deliveries scheduled for this year, totaling eight projects. Of this total, three are in São Paulo (Jardins, Pinheiros and Higienópolis), two in Porto Alegre and one in the cities of Rio de Janeiro, Campinas and Santos. Together, they total 2,200 beds.

In the next investment cycle, the objective is to double the supply, reaching 4 thousand beds. The intention is to set up more units in São Paulo, Campinas and Rio, as well as reaching new places, such as Belo Horizonte, Recife and Salvador, said Waimer.

The company buys and renovates old buildings or builds buildings from scratch, depending on the availability of properties in the region. In general, the buildings are close to colleges, as the focus is to serve young people who have just moved to another city to pursue their degree. There are also students in pre-university, technical and postgraduate courses.

Occupancy is at 90% in the case of buildings open for at least three years – which is the estimated time for each asset to reach full operation. Uliving had revenues of R$30 million in 2023 and projects growth of 40% this year, reaching R$42 million, which should occur thanks to three factors: delivery of two buildings, increase in occupancy and adjustment of rent in older buildings .

Management and challenges

Before defining the investment plan, Uliving underwent a change of command. Executive Ewerton Camarano assumed the presidency in place of partner and founder, Juliano Antunes, who remains an advisor. Camarano spent five years at competitor Share and 12 years at the hotel chain Accor.

In his opinion, one of the sector's biggest challenges is becoming known, as most students set up the famous 'republics' on their own or use relatives' homes. “We are trying to fill a gap and show what a professional university residence is. There is still a lack of knowledge, many people have not heard of it,” he said.

At Uliving, rents start at R$2,200 per month for a bed in a shared room or an individual studio. The price includes condominium fees, internet, energy and maintenance. The environment is already furnished, and the building has common leisure areas, such as a terrace and games room, to encourage conviviality.

Another barrier for the sector to grow, according to Waimer, is not being limited to the public with greater purchasing power. “The Brazilian market is large, it has 6.6 million university students, of which more than 5.5 million are on in-person courses. The challenge for the sector is to create a quality real estate product that is also affordable. We want to go beyond class A and also reach class B”, declared Waimer.