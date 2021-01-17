After a few months of complete rest due to myocarditis, Diego Ulissi will be committed to tests of greater depth to determine the true extent of this setback. At first, the Italian had an irregular heartbeat due to inflammation of the myocardial tissue, so now he will have to undergo a electrophysiological study.

This was explained by his team, UAE Team Emirates, in an official statement issued last Saturday: “Following the findings of an abnormal rhythm during his routine medical evaluation, Diego Ulissi will undergo an electrophysiological study on January 19. The test will be performed by Professor Antonio Dello Russo, at the Riuniti hospital in Ancona. The procedure it will involve an in-depth analysis of the electrical mapping of the heart with possible elimination of arrhythmias. “

The Emirates team affirms that it will update the health status of its runner as soon as possible, once the results of the study are known, so the race schedule that Ulissi may have in the current year is completely unknown. After finishing 2020 in the top-10 of the world ranking as the best year of his career, we hope that he will be able to return soon to demonstrate his quality on the asphalt.

