Mexico. The brothers Arath de la Torre and Ulises de la Torre do not maintain a close relationship, despite being family and both dedicating themselves to show business and the second reveals if he would seek reconciliation.

On several occasions it has been made public that Arath de la Torre and Ulises de la Torre They are apart like brothers but also that they have never had a problem before, they are simply life situations.

In his recent meeting with journalists in CDMX, Ulises was questioned as to whether he would seek a rapprochement with his brother, various news portals reported.

“I stay with the best brother that God could have given me, and that’s how it is, the truth is fine, there are no rough edges to iron out, he is happy with his family and so am I, we are all happy.”

Ulysses also said that he respects Arath as a brother and an artist: “He’s my blood brother and he’s always been a good example, he’s a great actor.”

“We are not fighting, the opportunity to get closer as perhaps we would like, simply has not presented itself, but there is no rancor or hatred. He is my brother and I love him.”

When commenting on the character of Arath de la Torre, Ulises expresses that since he was a child he has had his way of being and sometimes “getting angry” with everyone is part of his personality.

“He’s old… no, no, look at his temperament, he’s very temperamental and his character since he was a child has been very punctual, but it has led him to where he is and I think he knows his limits.”

“He has taught me to be very personal. Clothes are washed at home,” Ulises mentions that any misunderstanding or family problem must be solved at home, as a family and not in front of cameras and microphones.

Arath de la Torre and Ulises de la Torre are originally from Cancún, Quintana Roo, and since their adolescence they both showed interest in being actors, they studied and have appeared in various entertainment programs and soap operas, although the former more frequently.