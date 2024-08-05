The Mexican actor Ulysses de la Torre supports his brother Arath de la Torre, who participates in the Televisa reality show ‘LDLFM2’, and asks the public to do the same. Years ago Ulysses of the Tower He made public that he had personal problems with his brother and in a recent meeting with journalists in Mexico City, he spoke about how they get along now.

Ulises de la Torre opens up about his current relationship with his brother Arath de la Torre and gives his opinion on his performance in ‘LCDLFM2’, a Televisa reality show. In a conversation he had with journalist Eden Dorantes, he says: “My brother has been very cautious, I haven’t seen much, But it is a very important element, because it imitates, it parodies, it is also a prepared man, a man who has a lot of experience in the media, and I think these confrontations have been natural and have given a lot of oxygen to the house.”

About the yes already Arath of the Tower and Ulysses of the Tower ‘They smoothed things over’, after the supposed personal problems they had years ago, she says: “They say that ‘dirty laundry is washed at home’, that’s the way it is. I think people are more interested in other things than our relationship, at the end of the day we are blood brothers, I love him, I love him very much, but at this stage of my life he has taken his distance and I think that is valid.”

Ulysses of the Towerwho is participating in the production of ‘Toc Toc’ in Mexico City, also mentions that he ‘sleeps peacefully’: “I always send blessings to his family and I always wish them the best.”

Ulises de la Torre asks people to support his brother during his participation in ‘LCDLFM2’“I’m going to vote for him to stay, because he has to be there, and I urge the public to make sure Arath stays in the house.”

Let us remember that during 2020, Ulises de la Torre commented in several interviews for entertainment programs in CDMX that he had distanced himself from his brother Arath de la Torre, But he did not want to mention what kind of problems the two had had. Despite this, he made it clear that there was still affection between the two.

Ulises de la Torre. Instagram photo

Arath of the Tower, For his part, on one occasion he hinted that his brother Ulises de la Torre had been professionally jealous of him when they worked together on the television programme ‘La Parodia’, however, Ulises never confirmed or denied this.

Arath de la Torre and Ulises de la Torre are originally from Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico, They are 49 and 46 years old, respectively. Since their adolescence, both have been interested in the world of entertainment and have worked professionally in it as actors and television presenters.