Ulea is a municipality located in the heart of the Ricote Valley of the Murcia region with 849 inhabitants, according to the INE data for 2020. These data have made the phenomenon of ’emptied Spain’ reach the Region of Murcia. To curb depopulation, the mayor of Ulea, Victor Manuel Abenza, has devised “to grant a payment of 250 euros a month in direct aid for all newborns in the municipality from zero to three years.”

The measure has no other purpose than to promote the increase in the birth rate and fix the population since “it has become a very serious problem for these municipalities,” said Abenza, who is also a member of the depopulation commission of the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP).

The aid of 250 euros per month is delivered directly to the account decided by the parents, even if the child has a disability “the aid can reach 300 euros per month to stand at 10,800 €”, has pointed out the councilor of Ulea .

For now, whether thanks to this measure or not, Ulea must deliver these checks to ten children who have already been born since May 25, 2019, the day of the last local elections, to date since, as Víctor has pointed out Manuel Abenza, “this measure is an electoral promise and with which we reach the mayor’s office” being, as the first mayor has pointed out, “the most voted mayor of the Region of Murcia” and pending that “it is officially approved by the next plenary session ».

However, to avoid any picaresque, the measure entails “certain obligations” has commented the first mayor of Ulea. One of them is that those who wish to benefit from this direct aid “must be registered and reside in the municipality effectively, both the newborns and their parents”, this means that “parents and babies must live six months before birth and until the newborn reaches the age of six “, except that, explained Abenza,” causes of force majeure due to job transfers or other issues. ” The measure does not exclude any type of family unit either.

To ensure compliance with this consideration “the Local Police will ensure that parents comply with this condition” has asserted the mayor of Ulea for which “those who take refuge must sign this consent so that the agents check that everything is correct” .

Public and private financing



The money to offer these aids and promote the ‘repopulation’ of Ulea comes from 65 percent “from external companies that provide services to the city council and 35% from the municipal coffers” although Abenza himself has ratified that “although there are to freeze or lower the salary of the mayor or councilors, the measure will continue because we do not want it to be a populist issue.

Thanks to the renewal of several municipal contracts, the city council of Ulea has obtained financing from private companies that could also be interested in having more population in Ulea to “count on possible workers from the municipality,” suggested Abenza. Only those families that have an income of more than 60,000 euros of annual income will see the aid reduced by 50 percent.

Change the way of life



The mayor of Ulea recalled “the benefits” of living in a municipality like the one he directs and the investments he has made such as “the new branch that connects us to the A-30 motorway and from there in 17 minutes in the city of Murcia ». In addition, it has also invested in bringing 1000 megawatt fiber optics to the entire population, which favors “being connected to the whole world.”

Other figures with which Abenza has wanted to ‘sell’ his project against depopulation are the low incidence that the coronavirus has had in the municipality “during the first wave we were a long time without any case and, now, we have a low incidence.” With all this, Ulea wants people to “consider a change in their life model” and repopulate one of the most unpopulated municipalities in the regional geography.