The fall in the epidemiological curve is beginning to be seen in the municipalities of the Region. There are five that are not at extreme risk, that is, they are below 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in two weeks: Librilla, Aledo, Ojós, Villanueva del Río Segura and Ulea. This allows to open the terraces of the hotel industry.

The coronavirus had spread so much that, until last week, only two municipalities were not at the maximum alert level (an incidence of more than 500 in two weeks), Librilla and Aledo. As reported this Monday by the spokesman for Health for the pandemic, Jaime Pérez, Ojós, Villanueva del Río Segura and Ulea they have also abandoned this situation.

In municipalities that are below this threshold, the hospitality industry can open the terraces with a capacity of 75%. It is the only concession that is allowed, since the Region of Murcia remains in phase 2 of care risk due to the high occupancy of hospitals. That automatically prevents the interior of the bars from being opened, even in the event that a municipality does not have active Covid cases, such as Aledo. But the situation is still very serious: the rest of the municipalities, 40 in total, exceed the rate of 500, so the bars and restaurants must remain closed.

Regarding the rest of the decisions agreed in the Covid Monitoring Committee, the closure of non-essential services is maintained from 6:00 p.m. and the prohibition of opening the rest of the days of the week in Yecla, Moratalla, Albudeite, Mula, Fortuna, Caravaca, Ricote and Jumilla. The incidence of these municipalities is below the threshold that was used as a reference to take that restriction last week, but Health considers it necessary to maintain it “out of prudence” because transmission continues to be high.