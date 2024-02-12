Of Elena Meli

Nutrition in early childhood can affect the risk of disease. What makes the difference above all is the consumption of fish. For the rest, the anti-inflammatory diet par excellence is the Mediterranean one, but it is not good for the relapse phases

Our well-being depends on what we eat.intestinewhich is decisive for that of the entire organism.

In case of

ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease

pay attention to diet becomes even more indispensable: the AMICI ETS Association underlined this by creating a food decalogue for patients who demonstrates how choosing gut-friendly foods does not mean bringing tasteless dishes to the table, on the contrary.

Foods As Paolo Gionchetti, director of the MICI Center of the Sant'Orsola University Polyclinic of Bologna, explains, the anti-inflammatory diet par excellence that Mediterranean, with a reduced intake of animal fats and especially red meat, which can encourage relapses. The intestine functions well if you drink plenty of water and follow a varied diet, so that the population of bacteria in the intestinal microbiota is large and varied. Among the foods to be preferred indicated by the decalogue are fish, poultry and eggs as sources of proteins, extra virgin olive oil as a condiment, soluble fibers from fruit and vegetables, preferably cooked and without peel; simple preparations and dishes with few ingredients are preferable and, in the supermarket, products without additives such as maltodextrins, sulphites or titanium dioxide or thickeners such as carboxymethylcellulose and carrageenans. These are indications to be personalized based on the needs of individual patients and for this reason the experts at AMICI Italia recommend everyone to keep a food diary, so as to understand the foods that are difficult to tolerate and those that instead provide well-being, why they can be very different between the various cases and why without paying enough attention it is possible to end up excluding foods that are anything but dangerous. As Salvo Leone, general director of AMICI ETS, adds, for those suffering from ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, adopting an appropriate diet can make the difference between well-being and discomfort. See also Breast cancer and pollution: there is a link

Delicate periods In relapse phases of IBD, inflammation in the intestine increases, symptoms such as pain, diarrhea and tiredness reappear and the diet must necessarily change: for example, greater quantities of proteins to be ensured through fish, poultry, lean cuts of beef, eggs and tofu cooked in a simple way, without adding fats which should generally be reduced while trying not to overdo it with olive oil, to be limited to no more than eight teaspoons from t per day. No to whole grains and legumes, because too many fibers can contribute to creating blockages, sa soft dishes that include starch sources with less than two grams of fiber per portion and well-cooked vegetables, such as mashed potatoes or cooked apples, or soft fruit such as ripe bananas; probiotics and prebiotics can help, as can calcium and vitamin D to be introduced with the consumption of skimmed milk. It may then be appropriate to eat small portions more often, always avoiding the foods that have contributed to triggering the symptoms in the past and resorting to any supplements as indicated by the doctor. It is also important not to make mistakes that could worsen the situation because, as underlined by Paolo Gionchetti, director of the MICI Center of the Sant'Orsola University Hospital in Bologna, you need a nutritionist who is an expert in IBD that gives personalized indications, finding the right path to follow on a case-by-case basis, in case of relapses and beyond. The important thing is to avoid doing it yourself or follow diets for which there is no evidence of effectiveness: many, for example, eliminate gluten or lactose, but there is no scientific evidence that it is useful unless you are intolerant. The same goes for the so-called FODMAP diet (in which sugars that are not absorbed and are present in foods such as fruit, vegetables, legumes, wheat, sweeteners, fruit juices, ed), which is useful against irritable bowel but not for IBD. Many start exclusion diets on their own without there being any need or, above all, no advantage, exposing themselves to the risk of malnutrition. See also The sound of silence is real, and the brain actually hears it

What you eat in early childhood affects your risk The diet is so important for the well-being of the intestine that it can be a bulwark against IBD, helping to prevent them if the right foods are chosen from a very young age: a survey conducted by researchers from the Swedish University of Gteborg on over 80 thousand children followed for more than 20 years it has shown that early childhood nutrition can affect the risk of disease. Above all, to make a difference the consumption of fish: the children who ate more at one year of life recorded a 54% lower risk of getting ulcerative colitis compared to those who ate little fish. Vegetables are also useful, as they have reduced the risk of IBD in general, while it is better to avoid too many sugary drinks: children who drank it in large quantities from a very young age had a 42% higher chance of getting sick than their peers who used it more moderately. See also Spandonaro (Crea Sanità), 'too many stakes for advanced therapies in Italy'

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. sufficient click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.