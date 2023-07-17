The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has approved the reimbursement of Rinvoq* (upadacitinib, 45 mg induction dose, 15 and 30 mg maintenance doses) for the treatment of moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis in adult patients who have responded inadequately, have lost response, or have been found to be intolerant to conventional therapy or a biological agent. This was announced by the American biopharmaceutical company AbbVie. Upadacitinib is an oral selective reversible Jak inhibitor that can be taken orally once daily. As demonstrated by studies, it is characterized by rapidity of action, ability to induce and maintain a lasting clinical remission, even free from the use of corticosteroids, and by the healing of the mucous membranes.

“Ulcerative colitis – says Edoardo Savarino, associate professor of Gastroenterology, Department of Surgical, Oncological and Gastroenterological Sciences at the University of Padua – is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that generally begins between 30 and 40 years of age, therefore in the full work and social life.Patients live with unpredictable and often distressing symptoms and face numerous complications that adversely affect their quality of life, including emotionally, socially and economically.The achievement of crucial endpoints, such as clinical remission and healing of the mucous membranes can make a significant difference in symptom management and quality of life.”

The European Commission had approved Rinovoq in July 2022 – recalls AbbVie – thanks to the results of two clinical induction studies, U-Achivene induction and U-Accomplish, and a maintenance study, U-Achieve maintenance. In all three clinical studies, significantly more upadacitinib-treated patients achieved clinical remission, the primary endpoint, and all key secondary endpoints.

“Research in recent years – highlights Fabiana Castiglione, associate professor of Gastroenterology, University of Naples Federico II – has made great progress allowing the development of more targeted, selective and effective therapeutic solutions such as upadacitinib, which is taken once a day for In clinical studies, it has been shown to act rapidly and to induce long-lasting clinical remission and mucosal healing, generating a significantly positive impact on the quality of life of patients with ulcerative colitis, with a reduction in the risk of relapses and hospitalizations. The results represent a step forward for patients who, despite treatment with conventional or biological therapies, continue to have active disease.In clinical trials of induction and maintenance in ulcerative colitis, controlled with placebo, the Overall safety data were generally consistent with the already known safety profile.”

In addition to ulcerative colitis, upadacitinib is reimbursed in Italy for the treatment of adult patients with rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and atopic dermatitis.