UKSSSC Graduate Level 1 Recruitment 2020: Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSC) has extended the last date of application for recruitment to 854 posts of Graduate Level-1. Candidates willing and eligible to apply in this recruitment of UKSSSC can now apply online by 10-01-2021. The last date for the first application was 26-12-2020. To apply online, candidates will have to apply by visiting the official website of the selection commission sssc.uk.gov.in.

Recruitment is being done for these posts:

According to the recruitment advertisement of UKSSSC, 854 vacancies of Assistant Social Welfare Officer / Hostel Superintendent, Assistant Review Officer, Assistant Consolidation Officer, Gram Panchayat Development Officer, Village Development Officer and other posts are to be filled under graduation level-1.

UKSSC Graduate Level Recruitment Key Dates-

Date of issue of recruitment notification: 06-11-2020

Online Application Start Date: 10-11-2020

Last date for online application after application date increases: 10-01-2021

Expected Date of Written Examination: May 2021

Age Range – 21 to 42 years

educational qualification : The application should be a bachelor’s degree holder from any recognized institution. Also, computer knowledge and typing should also come. For more information, please see full recruitment notification.

Notice of extension of application date-

Application fee – 300 rupees for general and OBC candidates, 150 rupees for reserved candidates of Uttarakhand.

See notifications here – UKSSSC Graduate Level 1 Recruitment Notification

Apply online application here –https://recruitment.uksssconline.in/