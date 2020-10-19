UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020: Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) Assistant Teacher LT in Secondary Education Department, Uttarakhand (Garhwal & Kumaon Division). Online application process for direct recruitment to 1431 (Group-C) posts from 19 October 2020 UKSSSC official website www.sssc.uk.gov.in Has started This recruitment to be held on 1431 posts is for the recruitment of various teachers in 13 subjects.

Seeing the relief of becoming a teacher in Uttarakhand and the aspirants applying for this recruitment can apply online from 04 December 2020. For any assistance related to the application, applicants can contact on toll free number- 6399990138/139/140/141. Applicants are advised to check the entire recruitment advertisement before applying.

Read the important things related to the recruitment process-

Number of Vacancies – 1431

Job title – Assistant Teacher L.T.

pay scale- 44900-142400 (Level-07)

educational qualification – Graduate and LT Diploma in relevant subject or B.Ed degree from any recognized university or institute is required. OR Must have passed 4 year integrated BA B.Ed or B.Sc B.Ed course from Regional Education Institute of NCERT.

Syllabus according to the post for written examination

For selection there will be an objective type two-hour written examination of 100 marks consisting of questions on academic aptitude, teaching arts and related subjects. To be successful in the examination, the candidates of general category will have to get 45 percent and reserved class candidates will get 35 percent marks.

Age Limit: Candidate’s age should be minimum 21 years and maximum 42 years as on 01 July 2020.

Expected Date of Examination: April 2021.

Application Fee: Unreserved (General) / Uttarakhand Other Backward Class – Rs. 300 only

Uttarakhand Scheduled Caste – Rs. 150 only

Uttarakhand Scheduled Tribes – Rs. 150 only

Uttarakhand Divyang / Economically Weaker Section – Rs.150 only

See complete recruitment notification- UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020 Notification

Vacancy Details

Galvan Division 672 Posts

Kumaon Division 759 Posts

Galvan Division Designation

Hindi-120 posts

English – 100 posts

Sanskrit – 14 posts

Mathematics – 86 posts.

Science- 113 posts

General – 55 posts

Art- 112 posts

Yoga – 67 posts

Home Science – 9 posts

Commerce- 10 posts

Music – 1 post

Urdu – 5 posts

Kumaon Division Post Details

Hindi – 165 posts

English – 96 posts

Sanskrit – 21 posts

Mathematics – 122 posts.

Science- 135 posts

General – 2 posts

Art- 138 posts

Yoga – 60 posts

Home Science – 2 posts

Commerce- 3 posts

Music – 2 posts

Urdu – 1 post

Punjabi – 1 post

Bangla – 1 post

Click to apply online – Apply here