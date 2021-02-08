She’s squeezed between a hairdresser and a GP: the narrowest house in London – only 1.7 meters wide – is for sale for over a million euros. This curious five-story mansion in Shepherd’s Bush was originally a Victorian hat store, with warehouses to store merchandise and living quarters on the upper floors. It has also kept its small window, adorned with a lamp in the shape of a bowler hat.

If it finds a taker at the advertised price (1.1 million euros), the house, built at the end of the 19th century or at the beginning of the 20th century, will have doubled in value since 2006, when it was sold for 557,000 euros. The coronavirus pandemic, however, has prompted many people, and families in particular, to leave London in order to afford larger property, which could hamper the sale of this particular property.

From one corner of the house to the other, the dimensions of the rooms differ greatly. If the kitchen, located on the mezzanine, is the narrowest place, it opens onto a dining area almost twice the size. Behind, patio doors lead out onto a 2.5 m wide garden. The ground floor, where the old store has been transformed into an entrance, and the first floor are of similar size.

On the first floor, in addition to a bedroom and an office, there is a terrace with stunning views over the rooftops and chimneys of West London. On the second floor, a bathroom and a shower room, on the third the master bedroom, which is accessed through a hatch in the floor to save space.





David Myers, sales manager at the agency in charge of the property, shows the width of the house on February 5, 2021 in London. (TOLGA AKMEN / AFP)

For David Myers, the agent in charge of its sale, this house is intended for “a young couple or a single person”. Thanks to its characteristics “unique” period and the eclectic innovations of the interior, the house could, according to him, appeal to buyers “arty” or “bohemian”.