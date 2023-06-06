Ukrhydroenergo stated that the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station was completely destroyed and cannot be repaired

The Ukrainian company Ukrhydroenergo reported that the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP) was completely destroyed and beyond repair. This is stated in a statement published on the company’s Facebook page. (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

“As a result of the explosion of the engine room from the inside, the Kakhovskaya HPP was completely destroyed. The station cannot be restored,” Ukrhydroenergo said.

Earlier, the authorities of Novaya Kakhovka reported the destruction of the valves of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops. As a result, water began to uncontrollably be discharged downstream.

According to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal, 80 settlements were under the threat of flooding. Ukrainian authorities are evacuating local residents.