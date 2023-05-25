The summer season will be a difficult period for the Ukrainian energy system. This was announced on Thursday, May 25, by Volodymyr Kudrytsky, chairman of the board of the national energy company Ukrenergo.

According to him, there is already a shortage of resources in the energy system. He added that it is necessary to make sure that the power system is balanced without blackouts.

“The volume of generation that will be available in the summer is limited, so in the summer we will have a rather difficult season in the energy sector due to repairs at power plants, due to damage at thermal and hydroelectric power plants,” Kudritsky said on the air of the Rada TV channel.

He noted that it is possible to balance the country’s energy system with the help of two tools – importing electricity from Europe and including additional volumes of generation on natural gas.

The day before, Ukraine stopped exporting electricity to the territory of the European Union (EU).

Ukrenergo also urged consumers to carefully consume electricity in the evening from 19:00 to 22:00. The company explained that this is necessary to maintain a balance between the production and consumption of electricity.

On May 17, Ukrenergo also urged Ukrainians to reduce energy consumption in the morning and evening. It was noted that a “large-scale repair campaign” will take place at power plants in the summer in connection with preparations for the heating season.

Prior to this, on April 30, Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Farid Safarov announced an increase in electricity tariffs so that the country’s energy system could prepare for next winter.

The ministry estimates that Ukraine’s energy system will need $3.4 billion in 2023 to restore its energy system. Of this, $1.2 billion is needed to purchase certain resources, the rest is needed to distribute and restore capacity, as well as to upgrade the transmission lines of the power transmission system.