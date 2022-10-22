Damage from strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is comparable to or even greater than previous shelling. This was announced on Saturday, October 22, by Ukrenergo.

“The scale of damage is comparable to or may exceed the consequences of the attack on October 10-12,” the company said in a message on the Telegram channel.

The company clarified that power outages have already been introduced in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye and Kirovohrad regions.

On Saturday, explosions were reported in Kyiv, Kirovograd, Khmelnytsky, Chernihiv and Odessa regions, as well as in Lutsk (Volyn region) and Dnepropetrovsk. Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, confirmed a series of attacks on the country’s infrastructure facilities. The media and local authorities informed about the defeat of energy infrastructure facilities.

After that, the Ukrenergo company announced that it was temporarily limiting the supply of electricity in Kyiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions due to increased consumption. Later, local authorities announced blackouts in a number of regions and urged residents to stock up on water.

In addition, Ukrzaliznytsia stated that some sections of the railway network were de-energized. Trains will run under reserve diesel locomotives, four flights will follow with a delay of half an hour.

Massive strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure facilities have been inflicted since October 10. On that day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the missile strikes were a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime. In particular, he mentioned the emergency on the Crimean bridge.

