“Strana.ua”: in Ternopil, Ukrainians singing songs in Russian were taken to the military registration and enlistment office

In Ternopil, Ukrainians who sang songs in Russian were taken to the territorial recruitment center (TRC, the equivalent of a military registration and enlistment office in Ukraine). This was reported by the Ukrainian publication Strana.ua in its Telegram-channel.

As specified, a local resident was outraged that the men sang in Russian. She decided to call the police.

As a result of checking the documents, the police discovered that two Ukrainians were subject to conscription. They were transferred to the TCC. In addition, administrative protocols were drawn up against the men for hooliganism.

Earlier in Zakarpattia, the TCC employees mobilized all technical workers of the MUR theater. The workers were taken to work before the start of the performance in Uzhgorod.