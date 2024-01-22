Thursday, January 25, 2024
Ukrainians who received Russian passports will be deprived of citizenship

January 22, 2024
President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky wants to deprive Ukrainians of citizenship who have received Russian passports, writes Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua”.

As the publication noted, the bill on multiple citizenship submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine provides that people who voluntarily received Russian citizenship will be deprived of a Ukrainian passport. “All (with some exceptions) Ukrainians who received a Russian passport will lose their Ukrainian citizenship,” the document states.

On January 22, it became known that Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on introducing the institution of multiple citizenship in the country. The law will allow all ethnic Ukrainians and their descendants from different countries of the world, except Russia, to have Ukrainian citizenship. He also noted that foreign volunteers who joined the Ukrainian army will be able to have multiple citizenship.

Earlier, dozens of abandoned Ukrainian and Chinese passports were found in the United States on the border with Mexico.

