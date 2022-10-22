Mayor of Nikolaev Senkevich said that residents who left the city are required to pay for heating

The inhabitants of Nikolaev who have temporarily left the houses, are obliged to pay for heating in apartments. This was announced by the mayor of the city Alexander Senkevich, writes RIA News.

“You have to pay for heating. Someone pays online, being at a distance, but there are people who accumulate these debts, and then they will make decisions about how to deal with it,” the mayor said.

Sienkiewicz explained that maintaining heating in apartments will help save the property of citizens – without heat, mold will form in the premises, household appliances will fail, and furniture will “swell”. According to him, homeowners will lose much more from this than when paying heating bills.

Earlier, Senkevich called on the inhabitants of Nikolaev to leave the city until the end of hostilities. According to him, there is a risk of destruction of houses and infrastructure in the city, which will be dangerous for people’s lives. Those who decided to stay were advised to make a supply of water and food for a week.