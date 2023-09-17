Ex-adviser to Kuchma Soskin: major cities of Ukraine risk being left without electricity

Large Ukrainian cities risk being left without electricity, water and heat, and disaster awaits residents of high-rise buildings. Adviser to ex-President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin warned about such an outcome, he is quoted as saying RIA News.

According to Soskin, negative consequences may occur due to the loss of the Kakhovka hydroelectric station. Due to its inoperability, the power of all other stations will decrease. In addition, Ukraine does not receive access to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

The political scientist warned that Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolaev, Krivoy Rog, Kharkov, as well as the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and Lviv will be left without vital resources. “We can say that entire cities will be without light, and if they are without light, it means they will be without water, without heat and, accordingly, without sewerage,” Soskin said.

The Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station was damaged and subsequently destroyed as a result of shelling on the night of June 6. After numerous impacts, the dam’s support was damaged, causing uncontrolled water discharge and flooding of the areas.