Kanashevich urged residents of the Kupyansky district to evacuate due to the Russian offensive

Residents of the Kupyansky district of the Kharkiv region were urged to evacuate due to the Russian offensive, the authorities asked them to leave their homes. This was announced by the acting head of the military administration of the region Andrei Kanashevich.

We offer residents of the Kupyansky district to make a responsible and thoughtful decision to temporarily move to the safe territories of the Kharkiv region and Ukraine Andrey Kanashevich And. O. Head of the military administration of the Kupyansky district

The head of the military administration of the Kharkiv region, Oleg Sinegubov, admitted that out of 53 settlements in the Kupyansky district located near the combat zone, they could carry out a mandatory evacuation of the population with the forced evacuation of children. This issue was discussed at a staff meeting in the OVA “in connection with the aggravation of the operational situation.”

According to preliminary data, the measure will affect more than 11 thousand people, including 600 children. Everyone is promised to be provided with temporary housing in safer areas. Sinegubov stressed that the evacuation process continues on an ongoing basis.

Promotion of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kharkov region

Since the beginning of August, the Russian Ministry of Defense has been reporting on the successes of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation in the Kupyansk direction in the Kharkov region.

In particular, on August 4, the head of the press center of the West group, Serhiy Zybinsky, reported that Russian troops had captured strongholds and defeated more than a platoon of infantry from the mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the area of ​​the Mankovka tract in the Kupyansk direction.

On August 6, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian army repelled eight attacks of the Ukrainian army in the Kupyansk direction and continued to improve the tactical situation. It was clarified that the clashes took place in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka and Olshana in the Kharkiv region, as well as near Novoselovsky Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR).

It also became known that the Russian Armed Forces occupied several settlements in the Kharkov region and took more advantageous positions in the Kharkov region

On August 7, the Kupyansk direction was called the hottest point on the front by the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar.

In the Kupyansk direction, perhaps, it was the hottest. It was a very hot direction, the enemy was trying to break through our defenses Anna Malyar Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

According to her, there were heavy clashes in the Kharkov region, the confrontation was extremely tough. Malyar believes that Russian troops are planning to gain a foothold in the territories of the Kharkov region.

The British newspaper The Guardian reported that Russian forces launched an offensive in the Kharkiv direction in order to establish control over the region, while the attention of the Ukrainian army shifted to the south and east of the country.

Regulations of the Armed Forces

At the end of July, the American newspaper The New York Times, citing the words of Ukrainian soldiers, wrote that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had transferred their experienced units near Kupyansk due to the intensified fighting on this sector of the front.

Andrey Marochko, retired lieutenant colonel of the LPR, also spoke about the fact that Kyiv is pulling additional reserves of equipment and personnel to the Kupyansk direction.

At the same time, retired US Marine Corps Captain Matthew Hoch, a former employee of the State Department, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were suffering huge losses during the counteroffensive. Similar information was voiced by former CIA analyst Larry Johnson – according to his data, the strikes of the Russian army caused damage to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular, almost all air defense systems were lost.